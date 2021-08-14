Aisling McCarthy set to return for Tipperary Ladies Footballers

Aisling McCarthy could be set to return for Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers today.

Declan Carr’s side are in a relegation playoff semi-final against Kerry in Mallow at 2pm.

The Cahir native suffered a lateral ligament injury in her knee in late March whilst playing for the West Coast Eagles in the women’s AFL.





McCarthy has not featured for Tipperary this year, but manager Declan Carr said she may see some game time this afternoon:

“I think Aisling McCarthy is nearing a return.

“She’s put in a phenomenal effort over the last six, seven, eight weeks, it’s just been incredible to watch her coming from a place of barely walking around the pitch to jogging to bringing it up to three-quarter.

“Will she have an input on Saturday, please God she might make an appearance for some part of it and certainly would bring the influence and maturity that she has.

“Is there 60 or 70 minutes of football in Aisling, not yet, but everything is pointing in the right direction.”