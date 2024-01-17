Abbey CBS fall to Tralee CBS in Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final

It’s gone full-time in the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final.

Abbey CBS from Tipp Town were taking on Tralee CBS in the 4G pitch on the North Campus of UL.

The Abbey got off to a fast start and led 0-03 to 0-01 before the Kerry side raised a green flag in the 17th minute and led 1-05 to 0-04 at the break.





Adam Ryan got the Tipp Town side back in the game 3 minutes into the second half when he surged through to score a goal for Abbey.

However, the Kerry side dominated from there out and ran out eventual 2-13 to 1-05 winners.