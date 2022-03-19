14-women Tipperary suffer one point defeat to Galway in Camogie League

Tipperary have suffered defeat in National Camogie League.

Bill Mullaney’s side were beaten by All-Ireland champions Galway on a final score of 1-11 to 0-13 in Ballinasloe.

The Premier were reduced to 14 players in the 15th minute of the game, as Casey Hennessy received a straight red card for an off the ball incident.





Tipp led at half-time on a scoreline of 0-09 to 0-04 but Galway would take the lead in the 8th minute of injury time through a free follwing a controversial charging call agianst Tipperary.

The defeat means Tipp’s league campaign concludes with four wins and one defeat, as the Tribeswomen will go on to play Cork in the league final, should the Galway beat Offaly next weekend.