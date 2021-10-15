14 changes to Munster team ahead of Connacht clash

Munster’s team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s URC clash with Connacht.

Following Sunday’s win over the Scarlets, head coach Johann Van Graan has made 14 changes to the side.

Chris Cloete is the only player to retain a place in the starting fifteen whilst lock Tadhg Beirne makes his first appearance of the season.





Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron is among the replacements while there’s no place on the matchday squad for Ben Healy.

Bansha’s Jake Flannery has a place on the bench however, and will make his first appearance of the season should he feature.

Kick-off in Thomond Park is at 7.35pm Saturday evening.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Dan Goggin.