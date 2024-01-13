12 changes to Tipp Hurling side ahead of Kerry clash

Liam Cahill has named his side for Sunday’s Munster Hurling League clash with Kerry.

There’s 12 changes to the side who lost to Waterford last time out.

Cathal Quinn, Killian O’Dwyer, Josh Keller and Sean Kenneally all get their first start for the Senior Hurlers.





Conor Bowe, Cian O’Dwyer and Mikey O’Shea are the only three unchanged starters from last week.

Enda Dunphy starts in goals, with Brian McGrath at centre back.

Enda Heffernan and Bryan O’Mara join Conor Bowe at the half back line, with Barry Heffernan and Johnny Ryan at midfield.

Gearoid O’Connor starts at 11 with a full forward line of Mark Kehoe, Mikey O’Shea and Sean Kenneally.

That one is live on Tipp FM on Sunday from 2pm with thanks to REA Eoin Dillon, Nenagh.