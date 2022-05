St. Michael’s are through to the Munster Junior Cup final.

That’s after the Tipp Town side were 1-0 winners over Cork side Coachford after extra time in Sunday’s semi-final.

The Saints played the extra 30 minutes with 10 men after Jim Carr was sent off.





However, David Slattery scored the all important goal to take St. Michaels to the final.

They now go on to the final to play Limerick’s Fairview Rangers.