Two groups to be decided in today’s football championship games

It’s all to play for in the final games in group 3 this evening in the Tipperary senior football championship.

Galtee Rovers have an outside chance at topping the group when they play Cahir in New Inn at 6 o clock. However, Cahir will have to win to avoid the relegation play-off.

At the same time in Monroe, Clonmel Commercials just need a point against Killenaule to guarantee a semi-final spot.

There’s one game taking place in the Intermediate football championship today.

It’s in group 2 where Loughmore-Castleiney go up against Moyle Rovers. If Moyle Rovers can avoid defeat, they will progress to the semi-finals.

That game throws-in at half past 2 in Ballingarry.

