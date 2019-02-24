Trip to Armagh proves too much for Premier footballers

Tipp football suffered a loss on the road at the hands of Armagh in the National Football League.
Tipp’s hopes of a win were dashed early on with the sending off of Brian Fox, leaving the home side the advantage.
Armagh led the Premier at the break 1-09 to 0-07.
Without the pace of Brian Fox, the 14 man Tipp side struggled to stake a claim in the match.
Armagh slowly added to their tally to see the win out, the match finishing 1-15 to 0-12.
Enda O’Sullivan was at the match for TIpp FM sport and has this full time report.