Trip to Armagh proves too much for Premier footballers

Tipp football suffered a loss on the road at the hands of Armagh in the National Football League.

Tipp’s hopes of a win were dashed early on with the sending off of Brian Fox, leaving the home side the advantage.

Armagh led the Premier at the break 1-09 to 0-07.

Without the pace of Brian Fox, the 14 man Tipp side struggled to stake a claim in the match.

Armagh slowly added to their tally to see the win out, the match finishing 1-15 to 0-12.

Enda O’Sullivan was at the match for TIpp FM sport and has this full time report.