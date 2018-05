Sam Bennett will look to put the disappointment of yesterday’s finish behind him when he goes in stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia today.

Bennett was pipped at the line by points race leader Elia Viviani.

Today’s stage is a largely flat one, but finishes with a climb to Prato Nevoso.

Simon Yates will be looking to protect his 56-second lead over Tom Dumoulin in the race for the leader’s pink jersey.