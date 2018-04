Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney is the Croke Park Hotel LGFA Player of the Month award winner for March.

The individual accolade for 20-year-old Moloney rounds off a memorable spell for the Cahir native.

Moloney captained Dublin City University to O’Connor Cup glory in March, travelled on the recent TG4 All Star tour to Bangkok, and also played a key role in Tipperary’s march to the Lidl National League Division 2 semi-final, in which Tipp face Armagh in Kinnegad at 3pm next Sunday.