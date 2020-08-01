Tipperary senior football championship continues today

By Paul Carroll

Round two of the senior football championship gets underway today with four games taking place across the county.

The action begins at 2pm where Upperchurch-Drombane face Aherlow in Dundrum.

Later on in Clonmel, Cahir go up against Killenaule at 7pm while in Templemore, Moyne/Templetouhy play Loughmore-Castleiney at 7.30.

The final game of the day sees Arravale Rovers meet Eire Og Annacarty in Bansha at 7.30.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson highlights the importance of this weekend’s games:

“This game is a must-win because only one team goes through to the knock-out stages in the football groups. There’s four groups of four.

“The top seeded, the top team is the one that goes through. That is why this game is so important.

“If you end up languishing at the bottom of the group, you’ve the threat of relegation, you’ve an awful lot of other things that kind of start becoming an issue as well.

“I think it’s very important to win this game, especially for the teams that didn’t win last time out.”

Meanwhile, yesterday evening in Group 3 of the Intermediate championship Fethard defeated Father Sheehy’s on a scoreline of 2-13 to 9 points.

In the Ladies Gaelic Football senior championship, Moyle Rovers inflicted a heavy defeat on their Cappawhite opponents, clocking up 8 goals and 30 points to Cappawhite’s 1 goal and 5.