A Tipperary Sailor is well placed after day one in the Laser Redial World Championships in Japan.

Ireland has two sailor’s aiming to qualify for the women’s single handed event at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Near calm conditions proved for a tricky start and resulted in a shortened course.

However, Aisling Keller, from Nenagh, sailed well finishing 16th out 111 competitors on the first day.

Keller is hoping to secure one of ten nation places available for the Tokyo Olympics.