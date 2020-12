There will be even more Tipperary involvement in this year’s All Ireland senior hurling final.

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman Fergal Horgan has been appointed as the referee to take charge of the clash of Limerick and Waterford.

This will be the second time Horgan has officiated the showpiece, having refereed the 2017 final.

His umpires for this year’s final will be fellow Knockavilla clubmen Alan Horgan, Mick Butler and Seán Bradshaw along with Cashel King Cormac’s John Ryan.