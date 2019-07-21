Tipperary ladies defeat Longford

Tipperary ladies footballers defeated Longford today in Sean Treacy Park.

After two early goals from longford it looked like Tipperary might be left behind but they rallied in response to the Longford threat.

It was a high scoring game with goals from Aisling Moloney, Ava Fennessy, Aisling MacCarthy, Anna Rose Kennedy and Angela McGuigan.

Hard working scorers included 2-11 from Aisling Moloney, 1-5 from Aisling MacCarthy and 1-2 from Ava Fennessy.

Points also came from Brid Condon, Laura Dillon and Roisin Daly.

At the final whistle it was Tipperary 7-22 to Longford 2-4.