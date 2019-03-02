Tipperary Hurlers to face Cork

Tipperary senior hurlers face a must-win game against Cork this afternoon.

They lie bottom of the division 1A table, with just one win in the league this year.

A loss would rule them out of qualification for a quarter final.

Tipperary travel to Pairc Ui Rinn for the clash – it had originally been billed for Pairc Ui Chaoimh but was changed due to the condition of the pitch.

Noel McGrath says it makes no difference to Tipperary which pitch they play in.

Throw in is at 2pm, and live commentary of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.