Tipperary footballers and Camogie team in search of wins today

There’s two Tipperary teams in action today.

The senior footballers travel to Carrick-On-Shannon to face Leitrim at 2 o clock in the last game of the National Football League.

Tipperary can survive relegation with a win or a draw, however, Leitrim have to win to stay in division three.

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.

The senior camogie team are also in action today.

They travel to the capital to play Dublin in the second round of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Tipp will be looking to finish top of the group with a win, following last week’s victory against Clare.

Speaking to Tipp FM, manager Bill Mullaney has outlined how his team have had to follow the latest restrictions:

“The COVID guidelines are they all have to travel individually unless they are all living together or are family members travelling.

Obviously there is no spectators so that’s a limit on families. I know all the girls will be travelling on their own and that’s it.

Look, we know the environment we are in, everybody else has to adhere to them guidelines and it won’t be any different for us on Sunday with the guidelines laid down by the county (board) and Croke Park.”