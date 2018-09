In the County Intermediate Quarter Finals today…

Thurles Sarsfield overcame Golden Kilfeackle by 2-19 to 0-12 in Dundrum while Shannon Rovers came out victorious from their clash with Drom & Inch – It ended 2-13 to 0-14 .

At 5 pm this evening its the turn of Moneygall v Borrisokane in Templederry