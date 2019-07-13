Tipp will bounce back from Limerick loss

Brendan Maher says the Premier are hoping to bounce back in tomorrow’s All Ireland Quarter final.

Tipperary had a strong Munster round robin series, before going down to the reigning All Ireland Champions in the Munster final.

The Premier are now gearing up to meet Laois.

Maher says they’ve put in the work following the Munster final defeat to Limerick…

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.