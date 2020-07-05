Tipp senior football boss cautious over prospect of 2020 championship

Tipperary’s senior football manager says there’s still no certainty that the inter-county championship will go ahead this year, because of how unpredictable the virus is.

In less than a fortnight the club championship will be get underway across Tipperary, and at the moment they’re engaging in challenge games.

Inter-county training won’t resume until mid-September.

Tipperary manager, David Power has told Tipp FM Sport that he thinks club and county games should proceed with caution:

“We’re in July now and hopefully there will be a club championship. And hopefully there will be an inter-county championship, but I’m still very, very cautious.”

“If we do get another couple of bad weeks, that’ll be the championship gone. So it’s really on tenterhooks over the next couple of months. We’re not playing until mid October, so we’re still another three-and-a-half months away from action. So that’s a long, long time but hopefully for everybody’s sake we will be able to play.”