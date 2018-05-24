Tipp need to be mentally strong to face Cork

Tipperary have to be mentally strong enough when they face Cork in Thurles this Saturday according to senior football coach Shane Stapleton.

Tipp defeated Waterford last Saturday in the Munster quarter final and will look to have Steven O Brien available to start after he overcame a recent ankle injury to play a part against Waterford.

The premier beat Cork in 2016 before the rebels narrowly defeated an injury struck Tipp in last summers championship.

Team coach and Golden Kilfeackle native Shane Stapleton says Tipp are ready for this challenge on Saturday evening