Tipp lose league opener to Meath

Tipperary have lost their opening match of the National Football League.

Liam Kearns’ men travelled to Navan to take on Meath for the opening League match.

Meath took an early lead but Tipp kept themselves in it thanks to a Conor Sweeney penalty just before the half time break, trailing Meath 0-07 to 1-02.

Tipp’s hopes were dashed in the second half after Steven O’Brien was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Meath took full control from there, the match finishing 0-15 to 1-08.

George Hannigan was on the commentary team for Tipp FM sport, he has this full time analysis.

