Tipperary were overcome by a battling Cork side in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship final played at Charleville last night.

Bill Mullaney’s team came to the final with confidence after winning the Littlewood’s Ireland National Camogie League division 2 title.

Tipperary levelled the score-line at the final quarter however the Rebels responded to the challenge and out-scored the Premier County 0-6 to 0-2.

Final result Cork 1-12 Tipperary 1-8.