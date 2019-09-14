Tipp Ladies Football team named

The team facing Meath into tomorrows All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final has been named by Tipp manager Shane Ronayne. It looks as follows:

Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry

Lucy Spillane Fethard

Maria Curley Templemore

Emma Cronin Moyle Rovers

Brid Condon Aherlow

Samantha Lambert Ardfinnan

Caitlin Kennedy Aherlow

Aisling McCarthy Cahir

Anna Rose Kennedy Aherlow

Niamh Lonergan Moyle Rovers

Aishling Moloney Cahir

Orla O’Dwyer Boherlahan

Ava Fennessy Clonmel Commercials

Angela McGuigan Sliabh na mBan

Caoimhe Condon Brian Borus

Rachel Sweeney Holycross

Roisin Daly Moyne Templetouy

Laura Dillon Ardfinnan

Katie Cunningham Lattin Cullen

Emma Buckley Cahir

Emma Morrissey Aherlow

Anna Carey Clonmel Commercials

Elaine Fitzpatrick Templemore

Orla Winston Clonmel Commercials

Niamh Martin Sliabh na mBan

Sarah McKevitt Thurles Sarsfields

Rosanna Kiely Cahir

Muireann Llyod Moyne Templetouy

Courtney Lonergan Clonmel Commercials

Cora Maher Moyle Rovers

The game throws in at 1.45 tomorrow afternoon – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Fethard.