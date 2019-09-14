Tipp Ladies Football team named

The team facing Meath into tomorrows All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football final has been named by Tipp manager Shane Ronayne. It looks as follows:
Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry
Lucy Spillane Fethard
Maria Curley Templemore
Emma Cronin Moyle Rovers
Brid Condon Aherlow
Samantha Lambert Ardfinnan
Caitlin Kennedy Aherlow
Aisling McCarthy Cahir
Anna Rose Kennedy Aherlow
Niamh Lonergan Moyle Rovers
Aishling Moloney Cahir
Orla O’Dwyer Boherlahan
Ava Fennessy Clonmel Commercials
Angela McGuigan Sliabh na mBan
Caoimhe Condon Brian Borus
Rachel Sweeney Holycross
Roisin Daly Moyne Templetouy
Laura Dillon Ardfinnan
Katie Cunningham Lattin Cullen
Emma Buckley Cahir
Emma Morrissey Aherlow
Anna Carey Clonmel Commercials
Elaine Fitzpatrick Templemore
Orla Winston Clonmel Commercials
Niamh Martin Sliabh na mBan
Sarah McKevitt Thurles Sarsfields
Rosanna Kiely Cahir
Muireann Llyod Moyne Templetouy
Courtney Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
Cora Maher Moyle Rovers
The game throws in at 1.45 tomorrow afternoon – Tipp FM’s live coverage is in association with O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Fethard.