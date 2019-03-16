Tipp Ladies Football face Tribeswomen in National League clash

Bansha is the venue for this evening’s National Ladies Football League division 1 clash between Tipperary and Galway.

The tribeswomen stand undefeated so far in the league, while Tipp have jsut one win – against Cork – but have some great performances under their belts.

The Premier lie in second from bottom in the table, with Monaghan propping up the division, while Galway are up top.

Throw in this evening is at 5pm.

Meanwhile, in the Minor A All Ireland Camogie Championship, Tipperary take on Wexford in Coolgreany, Gorey at 2pm.