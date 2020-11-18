Tipp hurling squad back to full strength as Séamie Callanan says clash with Galway will be tight

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy is set to pick from a full strength squad for Saturday’s All Ireland quarter final against Galway at the Gaelic Grounds.

Seamus Kennedy and Barry Heffernan have recovered from knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Meanwhile, Tipp captain Seamus Callanan says the form book goes out the window when Tipp play Galway.

A number of close matches between the teams in recent years has meant the public’s appetite is whetted for this winner-takes-all clash, as a place in the last four is at stake.

There’s been little to separate the two sides in recent years, and Séamie Callanan thinks this Saturday will be no different:

“In 2015 we came up short. 2016 I think it was by about a point as well. And then in 2017 obviously they got that late score as well.

“There have been really amazing games between ourselves and Galway over the last number of years and you know, they beat us fairly well in the league this year as well.

“Look, I’m expecting a great game and both sides to get the best out of each other and I’m just really looking forward to it.”

We’ll have full live coverage of that game here on Tipp FM on Saturday at 1.15.