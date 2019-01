Tipperary have lost to Clare in the final of the Munster Senior Hurling League.

The sides were inseparable at the break, Clare’s 2-05 matching Tipp’s 11 points.

However, Clare reeked havoc on the Tipp defence in the second half, notching two goals and fourteen points to the Premier’s 1-07.

It finished 4-19 to 1-18 in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Speaking after the match, former Tipp Hurler, James Woodlock praised an efficient Clare side.