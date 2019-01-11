Tipp fully committed for Munster League final

Tipperary will give everything when they meet Clare in the Munster Hurling League final this Sunday.

That’s according to former Tipp player James Woodlock, who says the Premier want to come out on top.

The sides meet again in the opening round of the National Hurling League at the end of the month.

Some supporters have questioned whether both teams will really be pushing for a win, with that game coming so soon after.

James Woodlock, who’ll be doing analysis of the game here on Tipp FM, says Tipp will leave everything on the pitch.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

