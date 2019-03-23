Tipp Footballers facing into relegation battle with Clare

Tipperary senior footballers deserve to be in Division 2 next year.

That’s the view of GAA coach Alan O’Connor who coached the Tipp Minor footballers to the All Ireland title in 2011.

The Premier take on Clare tomorrow afternoon in Semple Stadium, and must win if they’re to stay in the Division in 2020.

However, they’re also relying on Armagh beating Cork.

Alan O’Connor says he thinks Tipp can do it…

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’ Leary Opel, Clonmel.