Tipp fall to Wexford in National Hurling League

Wexford have beaten Tipperary by a single point in the National Hurling League.

Seamus Callanan scored an early goal for the Premier County, but Noel McGrath was then sent off and Wexford rallied from 8 points down to win.

Seamus Casey got Wexford’s goal and Aidan Nolan robbed the draw out from under Tipp, scoring the winning point in stoppage time.

Wexford stole the game, winning 1-15 to 1-14 at Wexford Park.

Former Tipp Hurler, Ken Hogan, was on the commentary team for Tipp FM sport and has this full time report.

