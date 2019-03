Tipperary have lost to Kildare in the National Football League.

Liam Kearns side traveled to Newbridge knowing they needed the win to avoid a relegation battle.

The premier were trailing the Lilywhites at half time, heading in to the break 1-07 to just 0-02.

Despite a late Liam Boland goal and a flurry of points for Tipp, the hosts saw out the victory, the match finishing 1-11 to 2-07.

Tipperary now face Clare in a must win encounter next weekend.