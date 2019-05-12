Tipp face Cork in Munster Senior Hurling Championship

The big game of the day sees Tipp take on Cork in the Munster senior hurling championship.

The opening round-robin game takes place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork weren’t beaten in the province last year, and are aiming for a third Munster title in a row.

Tipp sharpshooter Jason Forde says it’s an important game to win.

Meanwhile, Cork’s Seamus Harnedy says Tipperary will pose a significant threat to Cork.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.