Tipp boss says they are always seeking out new players

Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Michael Ryan says they are constantly seeking out new players for the panel.

He was reacting to criticism of the team he selected for last Sunday’s opening game of the round robin series in the Munster Championship.

Speaking exclusively to Tipp FM Michael Ryan said the team shouldn’t be judged until they are further into the campaign.

Tipp take on Cork next Sunday in Semple Stadium at 2pm – the game is live here on Tipp FM