The junior hurlers from Thurles CBS travel to Banagher in Offaly today for the Niall McInerney Post Primary Schools final.

The Thurles side are managed by Clonoulty Rossmore Dan Breen cup winning manager John Devane along with Martin Maher from Borrisoleigh and Niall Cahill from Emeralds.

The Thurles side defeated De La Salle in the Munster final, St Kieran’s Kilkenny in the All Ireland semi final and take on Galway school Presentation, Athenry in today’s final.

Throw in is at 1pm.