Sunday’s Football action…

There are a number of local football games getting underway this afternoon.
In the County football league Div 1 Group 1
Ardfinnan meet Galtee Rovers in Ardfinnan.
The scheduled game between Arravale Rovers and Golden Kilfeackle that was due to take place in Sean Treacy Park, is now off.
In Div 1 Group 2
Jk Brackens play Moyle Rovers in Templemore and Ballyporeen face Aherlow Gaels in Ballyporeen.
There’s also 2 games down for decision in Div 2 Group 1 which sees Loughmore Castleiney play Ballylooby in Castleiney, and Rockwell Rovers up against Moyne Templetuohy in New Inn.
All those games throw in at 12 noon.