Sunday’s Football action…

There are a number of local football games getting underway this afternoon.

In the County football league Div 1 Group 1

Ardfinnan meet Galtee Rovers in Ardfinnan.

The scheduled game between Arravale Rovers and Golden Kilfeackle that was due to take place in Sean Treacy Park, is now off.

In Div 1 Group 2

Jk Brackens play Moyle Rovers in Templemore and Ballyporeen face Aherlow Gaels in Ballyporeen.

There’s also 2 games down for decision in Div 2 Group 1 which sees Loughmore Castleiney play Ballylooby in Castleiney, and Rockwell Rovers up against Moyne Templetuohy in New Inn.

All those games throw in at 12 noon.