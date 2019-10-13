Sunday GAA fixtures

There’s another brace of County Senior Hurling quarter finals to be decided this afternoon.

Borrisoleigh versus Drom Inch is in Holycross at 1.30 while at 4 Kilruane McDonaghs take on defending champions Clonoulty Rossmore in Templetuohy.

In the County Intermediate Hurling quarter finals Boherlahan and Sean Treacys meet in Clonoulty at 12. Also at midday Kiladangan go up against Shannon Rovers in Borrisokane while Moyle Rovers and Kilsheelan meet in Clonmel at 2.

In Intermediate hurling yesterday it was Knockavilla 0-09 Golden Kilfeacle 0-09 in the quarter final in Bansha

In the County Junior A hurling quarter final Skeenarinky and Nenagh Eire Og meet in Cashel at 3 while half an hour later it’s Toomevara versus Carrick Davins in Boherlahan.

The Junior A Football quarter final pits Mullinahone against Emly in Clogheen at 3 o’clock.