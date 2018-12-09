Stars honoured at Canon Hayes Awards ceremony

Tipperary Under 21 All Ireland winner Ger Browne picked up another trophy last night at the annual Canon Hayes awards held at Ballykisteen Hotel.

The Knockavilla Kickhams clubman collected the ‘Local Award for his achievements during Tipp’s successful Under 21 campaign this year.

Ellie Mai Gartland of Clonmel Boxing Club collected the ‘County Award’ while World rowing champion Sanita Puspure collected the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’.

Finally the ‘Mick Doyle Golden Sporting Memory Award’ was won by the Irish women’s hockey team that reached the World Cup final.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the award ceremony Ger Browne said he was thrilled to be the local award winner especially against such strong opposition.