Munster Final a sell out

This afternoons Munster Senior Hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is a sell out.

Tipp and Limerick go head-to-head having met just weeks ago in the round-robin series – the Premier came out on top in that one by 4 points.

Limerick manager John Kiely is expecting a fantastic atmosphere today.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock this afternoon in the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre at Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.