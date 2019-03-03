Local soccer fixtures

First in the TSDL Clonmel Credit Union Premier League Bansha Celtic play Peake Villa at 3pm, while Tipperary Town meet Clonmel Town at 12 noon.

To Division 1 and Wilderness Rovers go up against Rosegreen Rangers, while Peake Villa entertain Cullen Lattin.

Both those games kick off at noon.

Then at 3pm, it’s St Michael’s versus Glengoole United.

Division 2 then, and first up at noon Suirside play Kilsheelan United.

There’s three games down for decision at 3pm.

Clonmel Town play Burncourt Celtic, Donohill and District go up against Ballyneale, and Galbally United meet Cashel Town.

Finally in the TSDL Div 3 Bansha Celtic play Cashel Town, and Killenaule Rovers face Killusty – both at 12 o’clock.

While at 3pm, Cahir Park meet Tipperary Town.

Then in the NTDL the Kevin Fogarty Tipperary Cup Final takes place in Villa Park, Roscrea.

It pits BT Harps against Sallypark.

Kick off is at 2.30pm.