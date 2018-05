St. Michael’s secured a league and cup double last evening with a 3-0 win over Clonmel Town in the Tipperary Cup final at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Complex.

An early second half goal from Sean Gearon gave Saints a cushion which was built on with a second half penalty from Joey Mulcahy before a super third goal from Danny O’Brien secured the win for the Tipperary Town side.

St Michael’s manager James Walsh spoke to Tipp FM’s Jamie O’Flaherty after the game.