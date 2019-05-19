Sheedy’s charges dispatch Waterford

Tipperary overpowered a 14 man Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium.

The Premier raced out of the blocks in the opening stages, going 5 points ahead after 20 minutes.

Tipp got a boost when Waterford were reduced to 14 players after full back Conor Gleeson was dismissed after a second yellow card.

Before half time Waterford rallied but Tipp led by 6 points 0-16 to 0-10.

Following the break, Jason Forde put a halt to Waterford pressure with a flick into the back of the net for Tipp, bringing the score to 1-21 to 0-17 for Tipp

A Seamie Callanan goal sealed the deal in the 71st minute with a goal as Tipperary set Waterford adrift. The match finishing 2-30 to 0-18 points.

Former Tipp Hurler James Woodlock was on the commentary team for TippFM sport and has this full time analysis.