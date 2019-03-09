Sheedy names Tipp side to face Cork

The Tipperary Senior Hurling team to face Cork tomorrow has been named.

Liam Sheedy’s men travel to Pairc Ui Rinn to take on the rebels in the rifixed National League game after bad weather caused last week’s clash to be postponed.

The team lines out as named last weekend.

Paul Maher starts in goals, with Cathal Barrett, James Barry and Ronan Maher on the full back line.

The half back line is made up of Joe O’Dwyer, Pádraic Maher and Robert Byrne, with Michael Breen and Noel McGrath taking the midfield.

Jake Morris, Niall O’Meara and Jason Forde are on the half-forward line, while Séamus Callanan takes centre forward, flanked by John O’Dwyer and John McGrath.

Throw in at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.