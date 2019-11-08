Semple Stadium is the venue for this weekend’s GAA action

Clonmel Commercials will hope that their experience will stand to them in the County Senior Football final.

The 17 time winners go up against JK Brackens on November 9 in a final – few would have predicted.

Brackens saw off the challenge of defending champions Moyle Rovers in the semi-final while Commercials were taken to extra-time by Loughmore Castleiney.

Clonmel captain Donal Lynch is expecting a tough challenge in the final.

Throw-in is at 2.30 on Saturday afternoon in Semple Stadium. The game will be live here on Tipp Fm in association with O’Donnells Village Grill, Clerihan.

Meanwhile on Sunday the Munster Club Senior Hurling Semi final will see

Borris-Ileigh take on Cork side Glen Rovers in Semple Stadium that game starts at 1.30pm

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelums home and Hardware at Racecourse retail park, Thurles.