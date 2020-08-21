Semi-Final spots up for grabs this weekend in Tipperary SFC & IFC

The final group games in the county senior football championship is taking place this weekend.

With just one team from each group progressing it is all to play for as 3 teams will look to join already qualified Moyle Rovers in the semi-finals.

Clonmel Commercials can book their place in the last 4 by securing a point against Killenaule on Saturday evening.

At the same time in that group, Cahir will need to beat Galtee Rovers to have a chance of avoiding the relegation play-offs.

On Sunday, following their progress into the hurling quarter-finals last weekend, Loughmore-Castleiney can reach the football semi-finals with a win or draw against Ardfinnan.

And It’s all to play for in Group 2 where JK Brackens, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Upperchurch-Drombane can all still finish top of the group. JK Brackens play Upperchurch-Drombane while Kilsheelan-Kilcash face Aherlow with both those games throwing-in at 4 o clock on Sunday.

Tipp FM’s Senior Football Championship updates will be brought to you throughout the weekend by Daybreak, Woodview Service Station, Mitchelstown Rd, Cahir.

Three games have been called-off this weekend in the intermediate football championship.

Sunday’s meeting of Father Sheehy’s and Golden Kilfeacle has been postponed along with Clonmel Commercials vs JK Brackens and Mullinahone vs Drom and Inch.

Elsewhere in the Intermediate Championship, there’s a winner takes all affair in Group 3 on Sunday.

That sees Fethard play Clonoulty/Rossmore in Bansha at 2 o’clock with the winner going through to the semi-finals.

Grangemockler Ballyneale have already booked their place in the semi finals in Group 4 while in Group 2, Moyle Rovers can top the group with a win over Loughmore/Castleiney on Saturday at half 2 in Ballingarry.

In Group 1, Rockwell Rovers are also through to the semi-finals following wins over JK Brackens and Clonmel Commercials.