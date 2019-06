The Tipp Under 20 footballers were in Portlaoise yesterday for the Andrew Cordon Cup.

At Full time Laois walked away with it 6-14 to Tipperary’s 1-9.

Meanwhile, in Division 1 of the County Football League in Templemore JK Brackens lost to Clonmel Commercials 1-9 to 1-13.

There was one game in the County Hurling League yesterday.

At full time in the Division 1 game in the Ragg Drom & Inch beat Upperchurch – Drombane 2-11 4-17.