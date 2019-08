There were 2 games down for decision in the County Junior (B) Football Championship yesterday.

In Templemore in the “Tipperary Water” County Junior (B) Football Championship – Group 1

game saw Annacarty/Donohill 1-9 overcome Lorrha-Dorrha 1-1

Meanwhile, in Leahy Park, Cahsel at the final whistle it was Clonmel Commercials 4-13 Thurles Gaels 0-11