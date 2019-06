In today’s county hurling league games there are a handful of games down for decision.

In Division 2 Ballingarry play Ballina in Ballingarry at 7.30

In Division 3 Gortnahoe travel to Clonoulty for a 7pm throw in, while Lattin host Moyne at 7.30.

And in Division 5 Thurles Gaels play Cahir in Kickham Park at 7.