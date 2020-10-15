Nenagh Ormond hoping to carry good form into AIL campaign

The Munster Conference Series is ideal preparation for the upcoming AIL campaign according to Nenagh Ormond’s Director of Rugby.

The club sit top of Conference 2 at the moment with three wins from three so far.

John Long remains hopeful that the All Ireland League says it’s great for the squad to get competitive action amid all the uncertainty of Covid-19.

“Hopefully if the AIL goes ahead – very much up in the air at the moment with restrictions – but these games will do huge things for the squad and the players even mentally.”

“It’s a great competitive league to be in.”