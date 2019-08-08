Ireland call up for O’Donnell

Cahir’s Tommy O’Donnell is included in the starting 15 for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup warm-up Test with Italy this weekend.

He starts in the back row, marking his first international appearance since the 2016 Six Nations.

His Munster colleagues Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley are set to make their Ireland debuts on Saturday

Kleyn’s been named in the second row for the game at the Aviva, having only become eligible to play for Ireland today.

Haley’s the other uncapped player in the matchday-23, and he’s been named among the replacements.

There’s no room for Jonathan Sexton in the squad, with Joey Carbery starting at out-half and Connacht’s Jack Carty on the bench.