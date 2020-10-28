Rugby: Clermont & ‘Quins for Munster in Champions Cup Pool Stages

Munster have been drawn with familiar foes in the Pool Stages of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

They’ll face Clermont and Harlequins home and away in the shortened Pool Stages, with the first round of matches in mid-December.

Connacht will be reacquainted with former head coach Pat Lam in the group stage of this season’s campaign. They’ve been drawn to play Lam’s Bristol Bears and last season’s runners-up Racing in the pool stage.

Leinster will play Montpellier and Northampton, while Ulster will go up against Gloucester and Toulouse.