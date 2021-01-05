Return of intercounty GAA training delayed due to Covid-19 surge

The GAA has confirmed that no collective training for inter-county teams will be allowed until further notice.

Training was officially cleared to recommence on January 15 but it has now been put back to the end of the month at the earliest.

In a letter to county boards this morning GAA Director General Tom Ryan cited the exceptional rise in infection rates of Covid-19 and the increased risk of community transmission as the reason for the delay.

The letter also adds that club and county team gyms must also remain closed.